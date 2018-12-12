Kakulanganaa ng pagpa-plano tungkol sa populasyon ng bansa, isinisi sa gobyerno
The Brisbane skyline is seen at sunset from the suburb of Balmoral in Brisbane, Source: AAP
Published 13 December 2018 at 9:49am, updated 13 December 2018 at 3:00pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sinisisi ng mga negosyante ang masamang pagpa-plano ng gobyerno, sa halip na imigrasyon mismo, sa pagkabigong harapin ang lumalaking populasyon ng Australya.
