Kakulanganaa ng pagpa-plano tungkol sa populasyon ng bansa, isinisi sa gobyerno

Published 13 December 2018 at 9:49am, updated 13 December 2018 at 3:00pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Sinisisi ng mga negosyante ang masamang pagpa-plano ng gobyerno, sa halip na imigrasyon mismo, sa pagkabigong harapin ang lumalaking populasyon ng Australya.

