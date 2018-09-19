Panawagan para sa staff-to-resident ratio sa sektor ng aged care

: NSW Nurses and Midwives Association secretary Brett Holmes Source: SBS Filipino
Published 19 September 2018 at 5:24pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Nanawagan sa pamahalaang pederal ang samahan ng mga nars at midwife sa Australya sa isang batas para sa staff to resident ratio sa mga pasilidad ng aged care Anila di maaring mahintay ng pamahalaan ang pagtatapos ng royal commision sa sektor ng aged care
