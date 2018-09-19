SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Panawagan para sa staff-to-resident ratio sa sektor ng aged care

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

calls for nurse to patient ratio in the aged care sector

: NSW Nurses and Midwives Association secretary Brett Holmes Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2018 at 5:24pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nanawagan sa pamahalaang pederal ang samahan ng mga nars at midwife sa Australya sa isang batas para sa staff to resident ratio sa mga pasilidad ng aged care Anila di maaring mahintay ng pamahalaan ang pagtatapos ng royal commision sa sektor ng aged care

Published 19 September 2018 at 5:24pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero