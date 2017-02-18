Panawagan para kanselahin ang ballet na pasista

Ang Red Detachment of Women ay tumatakbo sa Melbourne hanggang ngayong araw na ito, ikalabing-walo ng Pebrero, ngunit ayon sa mga naninira dito, niroromantisa nito ang pagtaas ng komunismo at hindi dapat na ganapin sa Australya.
Ang pagsasa-entablado ng Mao-era ballet sa Australya ay nag-udyok sa mga nagpoprotesta na manawagang patigilin ito. Larawan: Advertisement para sa Red Detachment of Women (SBS)
