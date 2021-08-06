Bawas timbang sa tulong ng Intermittent Fasting?

Highlights May mga health benefits na makukuha mula sa Intermittent Fasting

May negatibong epekto din sa kalusugan ang Intermittent Fasting kung kaya't mahalaga ang komunsulta sa doktor

May iba't-ibang klase ng Intermittent Fasting

Ayon kay Dr Angelica Logarta- Scott, ang Intermittent Fasting ay hindi isang diyeta ngunit isang eating pattern kung saan may oras ng pagkain at paghintong kumain.





Aniya, matagal na sa kasaysayan ang Intermittent Fasting.





"In history , the ancient hunter gatherers only ate intermittently. They only ate base on opportunity. They don’t have agriculture, they used to hunt, they use their mobility as a survival strategy. Intermittent fasting is like a rebranding of the old practice that humans used to do."





