Bawas timbang sa tulong ng Intermittent Fasting?

Intermittent fasting has become a world trend for weight loss and metabolic health

Intermittent fasting has become a world trend for weight loss and metabolic health Source: Westend61

Published 6 August 2021 at 3:30pm, updated 6 August 2021 at 3:53pm
By Claudette Centeno
Kamakailan ay naging health trend ang Intermittent Fasting. Marami ang nagsabi na ito ay nakatulong sa kanilang magbawas ng timbang at mapabuti ang kalusugan. Ngunit payo ng mga eksperto na bago ito subukan ay kausapin muna ang doktor. Ito ang ating tinalakay sa Healthy Pinoy kasama si Dr Angelica Logarta- Scott.

Highlights
  • May mga health benefits na makukuha mula sa Intermittent Fasting
  • May negatibong epekto din sa kalusugan ang Intermittent Fasting kung kaya't mahalaga ang komunsulta sa doktor
  • May iba't-ibang klase ng Intermittent Fasting
Ayon kay Dr Angelica Logarta- Scott, ang Intermittent Fasting ay hindi isang diyeta ngunit isang eating pattern kung saan may oras ng pagkain at paghintong kumain.

Aniya, matagal na sa kasaysayan ang Intermittent Fasting.

"In history , the ancient hunter gatherers only ate intermittently. They only ate base on opportunity. They don’t have agriculture, they used to hunt, they use their mobility as a survival strategy. Intermittent fasting is like a rebranding of the old practice that humans used to do."

