Bawas timbang sa tulong ng Intermittent Fasting?

Highlights
- May mga health benefits na makukuha mula sa Intermittent Fasting
- May negatibong epekto din sa kalusugan ang Intermittent Fasting kung kaya't mahalaga ang komunsulta sa doktor
- May iba't-ibang klase ng Intermittent Fasting
Ayon kay Dr Angelica Logarta- Scott, ang Intermittent Fasting ay hindi isang diyeta ngunit isang eating pattern kung saan may oras ng pagkain at paghintong kumain.
Aniya, matagal na sa kasaysayan ang Intermittent Fasting.
"In history , the ancient hunter gatherers only ate intermittently. They only ate base on opportunity. They don’t have agriculture, they used to hunt, they use their mobility as a survival strategy. Intermittent fasting is like a rebranding of the old practice that humans used to do."
