Sampu sa labing-dalawang kandidato ang sumama sa pagtatalo n sumagot sa mga tanong mula sa mga diplomatiko at publiko.
Mga kandidato para sa pinakamataas na puwesto ng UN, nagtalo ukol sa mga ideya ng polisa
Candidate for the post of United Nations Secretary-General Helen Clark Source: AAP
Published 18 July 2016 at 11:47am, updated 18 July 2016 at 3:10pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang mga kandidatong pumupwesto upang maging susunod na Sekretaryo Heneral ng United Nations ay sumama sa isang debate sa telebisyon at webcast sa punong himpilan ng UN sa New York. Larawan: Kandidato para sa posisyong Kalihim-Heneral ng United Nations Helen Clark (AAP)
Published 18 July 2016 at 11:47am, updated 18 July 2016 at 3:10pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share