Haplos ng pagmamahal, kahit pa naninirahan ang anak sa ibang bansa

smart phones reconnecting families

Technology has allowed us to 'share that special moment' says Dr Earvin Cabalquinto Source: Getty Images

Published 24 October 2018 at 6:19pm, updated 25 October 2018 at 2:16pm
By Maridel Martinez
Ibinahagi ni Earvin Cabalquinto PhD ng Deakin University kung paano ipinararating ng mga anak na naninirahan sa Australya ang kanilang pag-aalaga at kalinga sa kanilang mga magulang na naiwan sa Pilipinas.

How smartphones changed family relationships



