SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Carlos Celdran mula Intramuros patungong Castlemaine

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_646914.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 March 2017 at 4:22pm, updated 8 October 2019 at 7:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Walk this way, mula Intramuros sa Lungsod ng Maynila dadalhin ni Carlos Celdran ang kanyang pagsalaysay ng kasaysayan ng Lungsod ng Maynila sa Castlemaine State Fetsival

Published 15 March 2017 at 4:22pm, updated 8 October 2019 at 7:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages







 

 

 

 Larawan: Tampok sa Castlemaine State Festival ngayong 18-19 ng Marso si Carlos Celdran (SBS Filipino)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero