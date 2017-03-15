Carlos Celdran mula Intramuros patungong Castlemaine

Larawan: Tampok sa Castlemaine State Festival ngayong 18-19 ng Marso si Carlos Celdran (SBS Filipino)
Published 15 March 2017
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Walk this way, mula Intramuros sa Lungsod ng Maynila dadalhin ni Carlos Celdran ang kanyang pagsalaysay ng kasaysayan ng Lungsod ng Maynila sa Castlemaine State Fetsival
