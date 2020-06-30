Cebu City residents now using QR-coded quarantine passes

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella announced in a press conference, Friday, June 26, 2020, that a total of 178,000 quarantine passes will be provided to households Source: CEBU CITY PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICE
Published 30 June 2020 at 12:35pm, updated 30 June 2020 at 12:39pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New quarantine passes to be distributed to qualified residents in 80 barangays will have unique features to avoid over-issuance and ensure limited movement of people.
Published 30 June 2020 at 12:35pm, updated 30 June 2020 at 12:39pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share