SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Magtratayo ng bicycle lane ang Cebu para maka-iwas sa aksidente

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bicycles on the road

Bicycles on the road Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 June 2020 at 12:45pm, updated 10 June 2020 at 9:49am
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Upang maiwasan ang mga aksidente sa syudad ng Cebu, maggtatayo ang gobyerno ng tinatawag na bicycle lanes sa lalong madaling panahon. Bahagi ng mga ulat ni Nick Melgar.

Published 9 June 2020 at 12:45pm, updated 10 June 2020 at 9:49am
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero