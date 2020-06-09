Magtratayo ng bicycle lane ang Cebu para maka-iwas sa aksidente

Bicycles on the road Source: Getty Images
Published 9 June 2020 at 12:45pm, updated 10 June 2020 at 9:49am
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Upang maiwasan ang mga aksidente sa syudad ng Cebu, maggtatayo ang gobyerno ng tinatawag na bicycle lanes sa lalong madaling panahon. Bahagi ng mga ulat ni Nick Melgar.
