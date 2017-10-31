SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Cebu, pinakamayamang probinsya sa Pilipinas: COA report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Magellan's Cross in Cebu

Magellan's Cross in front of the Cebu City hall, is a symbol of Cebu Source: Getty Images/John S Lander/LightRocket

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 October 2017 at 2:45pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mga balita mula Bisayas: Probinsya ng Cebu nananatiling pinakamayamang probinsya sa 81 probinsya sa Pilipinas, ayon sa 2016 na ulat ng Commission on Audit. Mga paghahanda para sa seguridad at kaayusan para sa paggunita ng Araw ng mga Patay; at iba pang mga balita. Larawan: Magellan's Cross sa harap ng Cebu City hall (Getty Images/John S Lander/LightRocket)

Published 31 October 2017 at 2:45pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero