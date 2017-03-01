SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagdiriwang ng isang dekada ng palitan ng sining

Leeroy New and Paul Northam

Published 1 March 2017 at 4:57pm, updated 13 March 2017 at 12:07pm
By Maridel Martinez
Nagsimula ang ugnayan ng La Trobe University at Ateneo de Manila University sa pamamagitan ng Artist in Residence and Exhibition Exchange Partnership Program noong 2005. Sa pagdiriwang ng isang dekada ng palitan ng sining, magbabalik ang sampung PIlipino artists sa Australia bilang bahagi ng Castlemaine State Festival. Ang obra ng Pilipinong si Leeroy New La Puerta del Laberinto (Door to the Labyrinth) ay tampok sa Castlemaine Art Museum Larawan: Leeroy New and Paul Northam, ang obra ni Leeroy New, Door to the Labyrinth ay tampok sa Castlemaine Art Museum mula ika 17-29 ng Marso (SBS Filipino)

