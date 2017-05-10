SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagkabahala ng diskriminasyon laban sa migrante at refugee sa 2017 Budget

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_681354.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2017 at 3:27pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 4:18pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Naghatid ng pagkabahala ang Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia sa mga hakabng sa 2017 Budget na ang ilan sa mga ito ay maaring makaapekto at maitanggi ang mga migrante at refugee

Published 10 May 2017 at 3:27pm, updated 10 May 2017 at 4:18pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Larawan: Tresurero Scott Morrison (AAP)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero