COVID-19 may epekto sa paggamot ng Hepatitis

HIGHLIGHTS Maaring magresulta sa pagkasira ng atay o kamatayan ang Hepatitis B at C kung hindi magagamot

Isa ang Australya sa mga bansang nagsisikap na tuluyang mawala ang Hepatitis C sa taong 2030

May pangamba na maaring magkaroon ng seryosong strain ng Hepatitis B at C ang mga matatanda sa gitna ng COVID-19

Nakataas sa Sydney CBD ang ilang mga bandila para sa paggunita ng World Hepatitis Day nitong Martes, di lamang upang ihighlight ang sakit ngunit upang idiin ang kahalagahan ng test at paggamot.





Giit ni Sione Crawford mula sa Harm Reduction Australia, dahil sa COVID-19 may pangamba na maaring magkaroon ng seryosong strain ng Hepatitis B at C ang mga matatanda.





"I'm not sure if you're aware there's a lot of steps you have to go through usually to get treated .. it's much easier than it used to be; COVID is just putting in another layer of complexity and not only that we're sort of being asked explicitly in Melbourne, Victoria, to still stay home and so those are the messages that are really important and with what people are getting... but the question is are people still able to access testing and treatment. "





















