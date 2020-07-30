SBS sa Wikang Filipino

COVID-19 may epekto sa paggamot ng Hepatitis

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Hepatitis

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2020 at 12:42pm, updated 30 July 2020 at 12:57pm
By Dom Vukovic
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ngayong Linggo 27 July- 2 August ay Hepatitis Awareness Week.

Published 30 July 2020 at 12:42pm, updated 30 July 2020 at 12:57pm
By Dom Vukovic
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
HIGHLIGHTS
  • Maaring magresulta sa pagkasira ng atay o kamatayan ang Hepatitis B at C kung hindi magagamot
  • Isa ang Australya sa mga bansang nagsisikap na tuluyang mawala ang Hepatitis C sa taong 2030
  • May pangamba na maaring magkaroon ng seryosong strain ng Hepatitis B at C ang mga matatanda sa gitna ng COVID-19
Nakataas sa Sydney CBD ang ilang mga bandila para sa paggunita ng World Hepatitis Day nitong Martes, di lamang upang ihighlight ang sakit ngunit upang idiin ang kahalagahan ng test at paggamot.

Giit ni Sione Crawford mula sa Harm Reduction Australia, dahil sa COVID-19 may pangamba na maaring magkaroon ng seryosong strain ng Hepatitis B at C ang mga matatanda.

"I'm not sure if you're aware there's a lot of steps you have to go through usually to get treated .. it's much easier than it used to be; COVID is just putting in another layer of complexity and not only that we're sort of being asked explicitly in Melbourne, Victoria,  to still stay home and so those are the messages that are really important and with what people are getting... but the question is are people still able to access testing and treatment. "

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero