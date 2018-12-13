SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gobyerno ng Australya, gumastos ng halos $80 milyon, para ilipat o ipatapon ang mga asylum seekers

Published 13 December 2018 at 11:31am, updated 13 December 2018 at 3:06pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ipinakita ng mga talang nakuha ng SBS sa ilalim ng Freedom of Information Act, na gumastos ng $78 milyon ang gobyerno ng Australya, upang ilipat at ipatapon ang mga asylum seekers noong nagdaang taong pam-pinansyal.

