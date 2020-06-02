SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Dinagdagan ang pagluluwag sa restriksyon ng Covid 19

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg carries a tray of beer at the Glenferrie Pub in Melbourne,

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg carries a tray of beer at the Glenferrie Pub in Melbourne, Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 June 2020 at 12:37pm, updated 2 June 2020 at 1:41pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang mga restriksyon ay niluwagan na sa apat na estado ng bansa, pero sinasabi ni Punong Ministro Scott Morrison na kailangan pa ding sundin ang physical distancing at mga hakbang sa kalinisan.

Published 2 June 2020 at 12:37pm, updated 2 June 2020 at 1:41pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero