Dinagdagan ang pagluluwag sa restriksyon ng Covid 19

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg carries a tray of beer at the Glenferrie Pub in Melbourne, Source: AAP
Published 2 June 2020 at 12:37pm, updated 2 June 2020 at 1:41pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang mga restriksyon ay niluwagan na sa apat na estado ng bansa, pero sinasabi ni Punong Ministro Scott Morrison na kailangan pa ding sundin ang physical distancing at mga hakbang sa kalinisan.
