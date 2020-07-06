Davao City LGU reinstated the testing lab for arriving passengers in Davao Airport

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said they will bring back the use of the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits but it will be done on selected passengers.





Arriving passengers will undergo a thorough health screening before being allowed to go to their final destination.





Passengers who will fail in the RDT will be sent to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for another validation test.





Meanwhile, the mayor reminded arriving passengers to strictly observe the 14-day quarantine.



