Davao City LGU reinstated the testing lab for arriving passengers in Davao Airport

Source: City Government of Davao

Published 6 July 2020 at 4:01pm, updated 6 July 2020 at 4:07pm
Presented by Via Castillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Davao Airport has implemented health screening for both arriving and departing passengers since the start of sweeper flights.

Available in other languages
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said they will bring back the use of the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits but it will be done on selected passengers. 

Arriving passengers will undergo a thorough health screening before being allowed to go to their final destination.

Passengers who will fail in the RDT will be sent to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for another validation test.

Meanwhile, the mayor reminded arriving passengers to strictly observe the 14-day quarantine.

A total of 30 airports in the Philippines are now accepting commercial flights after local government units (LGUs) allowed their operations to resume on July 2. 

