Davao naghahanda para sa Kadayawan Festival 2018

Filipino performers wearing a colorful costume participates in a traditional dance competition as part of the Kadayawan Festival in Davao City Source: NurPhoto/Corbis via Getty Images
Published 8 August 2018 at 4:00pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Inaasahan ang pagdating ng may higit sa 200,000 turista sa Davao City para sa nalalapit na engrandeng selebrasyon ng Kadayawan Festival 2018.
