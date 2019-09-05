Depression naiugnay na sanhi o genetic cause ng 20 sakit

data from more than 330,000 people shows depression can cause a range of respiratory, heart and digestive diseases. Source: AAP
Published 5 September 2019 at 3:32pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Sa pag aaral na binuo mula sa may mahigit sa 330,000 katao napag alaman na mayroong kaugnayan ang malalim na depression sa ilang uri ng sakit Ayon sa mga doktor maaring makatulong ang kaalamang ito sa mas mahusay na pag gamot sa kapwa mental at psikal na sakit
