Depression naiugnay na sanhi o genetic cause ng 20 sakit

study found links between depression and mental health

data from more than 330,000 people shows depression can cause a range of respiratory, heart and digestive diseases. Source: AAP

Published 5 September 2019 at 3:32pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Sa pag aaral na binuo mula sa may mahigit sa 330,000 katao napag alaman na mayroong kaugnayan ang malalim na depression sa ilang uri ng sakit Ayon sa mga doktor maaring makatulong ang kaalamang ito sa mas mahusay na pag gamot sa kapwa mental at psikal na sakit

