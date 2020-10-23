'Don't wait': Negosyante, binuksan ang kanyang barbershop pagkatapos magluwag ang mga restriksyon sa Victoria

Noong nagluwag ang mga restriksyon sa mga hairdressers at barbero nitong ligoo, aminado ang negosyanteng si Levi Del Fierro na natuwa siya sa mga pagbabago. Aniya, "It was good to finally see some light [amidst the pandemic]." "It was good to finally to see some light [amidst the pandemic]." Source: Levi Del Fierro





Noong namatay ang kanyang ama nitong taon, tinulak siya ng kanyang ina na tuparin ang pangarap niyang magkaroon ng sariling negosyo.

Kasama ng kanyang dalawang kasosyo, binuksan niya ang The Penny Club barbershop noong nagluwag ang mga restriksyon sa Victoria.

Tinitingnan din niya ang barbershop na ito bilang isang oportunidad upang mas lumakas pa ang ugnayan niya sa Filipino community.













Binuksan ni Levi at ng kanyang dalawang kaibigan ang The Penny Club Barbershop sa Avondale Heights nitong linggo. Habang ang dalawa niyang kasosyo ay full-time na barbero, full-time project coordinator naman si Levi.







"The three of us have our own personal stories of why we wanted to put up the business. All of our stories though have something to do with the family." "There were so many things my dad wanted to do, but time was not on his side." Source: Levi Del Fierro



"March this year, my father died of Stage 4 Lymphoma. From the time he was diagnosed until he passed, it only took 10 months. I'm 25 years old and it was upsetting that there were things he wouldn't get to do - like see his grandchildren or retire with my mum. There were so many things he wanted to do, but time was not on his side."







Dahil sa pagkamatay ng kanyang ama, natulak si Levi na tuunan ng pansin ang matagal na niyang pangarap - ang magkaroon ng sarili niyang negosyo. Levi's mum and dad Source: Levi Del Fierro "My mum says ' Gawin mo na ngayon kasi bukas iba na naman ' [Do it now because tomorrow is another day]. That along with the passing of my father, my upbringing, resources and drive, I decided to put up this business."







Pagkatapos gumawa ng feasibility studies sa negosyo, pinagdesisyunan ni Levi at ng kanyang mga kasosyo na ituloy ito kahit na magulo ang mundo ngayon.







"We don't know what tomorrow holds, but we just combat that with the good support network we have and a bit of faith." Businessman Levi Del Fierro Source: Levi Del Fierro



"For anyone who wants to put up a business, my advice is the right time to start it was yesterday. For me, I have no idea what the future holds or what the market's going to be like; but if I've given it my all, I will only add to my skillset and portfolio."







"Do what you need to do now and start envisioning what you want for your future."







