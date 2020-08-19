Doomscrolling: Mga dahilan kung bakit hindi mo mapigilang magbasa ng masasamang balita

Highlights Doomscrolling ay ang di-mapigilang pagbabasa sa masasamang balita.

Ang ilan sa mga dahilan ng doomscrolling ay hypervigilance at paghahanap ng katiyakan at pag-asa.

Ang timing at oras na nilalaan sa pagbabasa ay mahalaga sa pag-iwas sa pagkabahala habang may pandemya.

"Ask yourself: how much bad news can I take for the day?"





Saad ng Sydney-based psychologist na si Aimee Santos na habang di maiiwasan ang masamang balita habang may pandemya, ang patuloy na pagkonsumo nito ay nakakaapekto sa ating abilidad na kayanin ang sitwasyon.





Sydney-based psychologist Aimee Santos Source: Aimee Santos





Doomscrolling

Saad ni Aimee na kahit kinakailangang maging maalam at maingat sa mga panahong ito, nakakasama minsan ang pagbabasa masyado ng balita.





"Doomscrolling or the obsessive behaviour to read bad news starts from the feeling of being unsafe. We want to be able to calm down that fear and the internet makes information easily accessible," aniya.





"The hard thing about the pandemic is it's ongoing. It's not like a cataclysmic, one-off event like an attack of a volcanic eruption. It's not a short dash to the finish line - it's a marathon; so our fear and feeling of being unsafe is continuous. This leads us to constantly look for reassurance that we are okay."





"Our obsessive behaviour begins with us feeling unsafe." Source: Ursula Schneider from Pixabay





Maliban sa paghahanap ng katiyakan, naghahanap din tayo ng pag-asa sa gitna ng masamang sitwasyon.





"We try to combat the fear by hoping for something better. We're looking to appease ourselves - is there a vaccine on the way? Is there a cure? Can I go out?"





Ngunit kapag di nasasagot ang ating mga tanong, patuloy ang ating paghahanap.





"It's not bad to be informed. We need to be, especially at this time. It's the obsession that is bad for our mental health." Source: Kaboompics .com from Pexels





"Sometimes the problem is we don't find the answers we want so we continue on browsing and reading. It's not bad to be informed. We need to be, especially at this time. It's the obsession that is bad for our mental health."





"This obsession is especially bad for people who are already predisposed to anxiety and depression. It can make things worse. Sleep problems become common. Mood, appetite and even relationship problems may arise due to the heightened anxiety."





Heightened anxiety

Karaniwan ang heightened anxiety sa panahon ng pandemya at ayon kay Aimee, ang unang hakbang upang bumuti ay ang pagtanggap na mayroon ka nito.





"Read the news in the morning because you need to know what affects you throughout the day, and try to limit it to 10 minutes." Source: Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels





"From self-awareness, you'll be able to set boundaries in order to take care of your mental health. It's good to be informed, but set a proper time and time limit. Read the news in the morning because you need to know what affects you throughout the day, and try to limit it to 10 minutes."





"And if you're going to browse about COVID-related news, choose the proper websites that are veritable. Visit the website of the Department of Health and state websites. Try to avoid websites that simply publish doom and gloom features."





Aimee shares that reading news at night should be avoided if possible. Source: Photo by Ivan Oboleninov from Pexels





Saad din njya na mabuting iwasan ang pagbabasa sa gabi. Maliban sa pagkagulo ng brain neurotransmitters at melatonin natin dahil sa ilaw mula sa ating mga telepono, mahihirapan din tayo makatulog dahil sa mga nakakabahalang balita.





"Reading at night can disrupt sleep and when sleep is disrupted, you tend to feel more anxious and depressed. You're less likely to make good decisions as well if you don't sleep well 3-4 days in a row."





Saad ni Aimee na palitan na lamang ng mga mas magagandang aktibidad ang doomscrolling.





"Connect with others and build that sense of community even if you can't do it in person right now." Source: Artem Podrez from Pexels





"Work is a good distraction, as well as hobbies and leisure activities even if you're just at home. Deliberately focus on doing something productive - the operative word being 'deliberate'. Also make a concerted effort to laugh. Watch funny videos and shows. Connect with others and build that sense of community even if you can't do it in person right now; and also be empathetic with those suffering right now"





"The future is uncertain at the moment, so simply plan for the next, say, two hours. Be mindful, thinking that right here, right now, you are okay."





