Doomsday clock iniusod ng mas malapit sa gabi bago ang pagkasira ng mundo

Lawrence Krauss of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Board of Sponsors (L) and Thomas Pickering, with the Doomsday Clock

Lawrence Krauss of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Board of Sponsors (L) and Thomas Pickering, with the Doomsday Clock Source: AAP

Published 29 January 2017 at 10:42am, updated 29 January 2017 at 1:15pm
By Julia Calixto
Source: SBS
Nagbabala ang mga siyentipiko na mas nalalapit na sa peligro ang mundo, sa gitna ng banta ng armas-nukleyar at climate change. Larawan: Lawrence Krauss, pinuno ng Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Board of Sponsors (L) at Thomas Pickering, co-chair ng International Crisis Group, with the Doomsday Clock (AAP)

Iniusod ng grupo ng mga siyentipiko na namamahala sa tinatawag na Doomsday Clock ng tatlumpung segundong palapit sa hatinggabi na siyang kumakatawan sa panganib ng pandaigdigang kapahamakan.

