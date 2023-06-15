Embahada ng Pilipinas, pinangunahan ang paggunita sa Araw ng Kalayaan sa Canberra

352840809_991012385684460_2701928692072173618_n.jpg

Celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence Day and 162nd Birth Anniversary of Dr Jose Rizal with the Filipino community at the Philippine Embassy grounds in Canberra, ACT. Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Alamin ang mga kaganapan sa pagdiriwang ng 125th Philippine Independence Day ng Filipino community sa kapitolyong Canberra.

Key Points
  • Ipinagdiwang ng Filipino community sa kapitolyong Canberra ang 125th Philippine Independence Day.
  • Nagpaabot ng pagbati mula Pilipinas si Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at sa Australia naman si Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
  • Magaganap naman ang Philippine Independence Ball sa Canberra Southern Cross Club sa Phillip, ACT sa ika-24 ng Hunyo.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
DANIEL CANBERA REPORT PHRAHAN image

Philippine Independence Day celebrations in ACT shines a spotlight on migrant workers and their global impact

SBS Filipino

15/06/202309:26
348386766_3460626577582549_5334043309594801562_n.jpg
Celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence Day and 162nd Birth Anniversary of Dr Jose Rizal with the Filipino community at the Philippine Embassy grounds in Canberra, ACT. Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia
Nagkaroon ng flag raising at wreath laying ceremony sa Philippine Embassy grounds na pinangunahan ni Philippine Ambassador to Australia, Maria Hellen De La Vega, noong ika-10 ng Hunyo.
352828527_280549107754713_1319464586297993530_n.jpg
Celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence Day and 162nd Birth Anniversary of Dr Jose Rizal with the Filipino community at the Philippine Embassy grounds in Canberra, ACT Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia
RELATED CONTENT

Enhance PH-AU trade, defense, and security partnership highlighted in a Diplomatic Reception

Ambassador De La Vega emphasises the importance of the Filipino community in Australia on Independence Day

Paano masusukat ang tunay na kalayaan ng Pilipinas?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

352800809_536229075223501_6968441082082701591_n.jpg

Mga Filipino Chef sa Victoria, bumuo ng grupo para mas maipakilala ang pagkaing Pinoy sa Australia

pexels-pixabay-270360.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika 15 ng Hunyo

Indigenous death

Voice Referendum: Mga dapat malaman sa ipamamahaging pamphlet

Consulate.jpg

Paano napagkaisa ng Konsulado ng Pilipinas sa Melbourne ang mga organisasyon sa Victoria?