Embahada ng Pilipinas, pinangunahan ang paggunita sa Araw ng Kalayaan sa Canberra

Key Points
- Ipinagdiwang ng Filipino community sa kapitolyong Canberra ang 125th Philippine Independence Day.
- Nagpaabot ng pagbati mula Pilipinas si Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at sa Australia naman si Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
- Magaganap naman ang Philippine Independence Ball sa Canberra Southern Cross Club sa Phillip, ACT sa ika-24 ng Hunyo.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Philippine Independence Day celebrations in ACT shines a spotlight on migrant workers and their global impact
SBS Filipino
15/06/202309:26
Nagkaroon ng flag raising at wreath laying ceremony sa Philippine Embassy grounds na pinangunahan ni Philippine Ambassador to Australia, Maria Hellen De La Vega, noong ika-10 ng Hunyo.
Celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence Day and 162nd Birth Anniversary of Dr Jose Rizal with the Filipino community at the Philippine Embassy grounds in Canberra, ACT. Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia
Celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence Day and 162nd Birth Anniversary of Dr Jose Rizal with the Filipino community at the Philippine Embassy grounds in Canberra, ACT Credit: Philippine Embassy in Australia