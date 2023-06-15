Key Points Three major events were organised for the harmonised celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence Day in Victoria.

The Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne also hosted a diplomatic reception on Tuesday, June 13.

Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo delivered a speech highlighting the strong ties between the Philippines and Australia.

PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST: Enhance PH-AU trade, defense, and security partnership highlighted in a Diplomatic Reception SBS Filipino 14/06/2023 05:19 Play

Various leaders of organisations and government representatives attended the Diplomatic Reception for the 125th Philippine Independence Day.





The gathering took place at the Victoria State Library on June 13, where Philippine Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo expressed gratitude for the response to her call for unity among the Filipino community in Victoria.



Philippine Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo slicing the 'Kalayaan' cake with MPs. Credit: SBS In her speech, Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo emphasized the enduring and multifaceted relationship between Australia and the Philippines, which encompasses a broad range of cooperation.





She pointed out the shared objective of upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific region and ensuring maritime security. The visits of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, the Hon Richard Marles, and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, to the Philippines were key moments that further solidified this commitment.





Aside from the Diplomatic Reception, the traditional flag-raising and waving ceremony held on June 12 for the Independence Day celebration at Federation Square, Melbourne.

