Enhance PH-AU trade, defense, and security partnership highlighted in a Diplomatic Reception

Consulate.jpg

Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne team headed by Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo at the Grand Filcom Gala Night.

During the Diplomatic Reception for 125th Philippine Independence Day, Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo emphasized a significant aspect of the bilateral ties and the remarkable progress in the defense and security partnership between Philippines and Australia.

Key Points
  • Three major events were organised for the harmonised celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence Day in Victoria.
  • The Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne also hosted a diplomatic reception on Tuesday, June 13.
  • Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo delivered a speech highlighting the strong ties between the Philippines and Australia.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Diplomatic Reception image

SBS Filipino

14/06/202305:19
Various leaders of organisations and government representatives attended the Diplomatic Reception for the 125th Philippine Independence Day.

The gathering took place at the Victoria State Library on June 13, where Philippine Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo expressed gratitude for the response to her call for unity among the Filipino community in Victoria.
352785267_241302705307616_3820267519708030167_n.jpg
Philippine Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo slicing the 'Kalayaan' cake with MPs. Credit: SBS
In her speech, Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo emphasized the enduring and multifaceted relationship between Australia and the Philippines, which encompasses a broad range of cooperation.

She pointed out the shared objective of upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific region and ensuring maritime security. The visits of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, the Hon Richard Marles, and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, to the Philippines were key moments that further solidified this commitment.

Aside from the Diplomatic Reception, the traditional flag-raising and waving ceremony held on June 12 for the Independence Day celebration at Federation Square, Melbourne.
Another major event last 11th of June is the Grand Filcom Gala Night at Crown, Melbourne.
MicrosoftTeams-image (2).png

MicrosoftTeams-image.png

Lidia Thorpe Greens MP Victoria Parliament

352800809_536229075223501_6968441082082701591_n.jpg

