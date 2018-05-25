SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Escalante Report: Sr Patricia Fox, inatasan nang umalis ng Pilipinas

Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Quezon city

Sr. Patricia Fox, during a news conference following a decision from the BOI turning down her appeal for the reversal of an order revoking her missionary visa Source: AAP Image/ AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Published 25 May 2018 at 4:41pm, updated 25 May 2018 at 5:37pm
By Shirley Escalante
Australyanang madre na si Sister Patricia Fox naatasan nang paalisin ng bansa ngayong ika-25 ng Mayo matapos mabigo sa kanyang apila na manatili sa Pilipinas.

