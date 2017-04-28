Escalante Report

Larawan: Riot police practice drillspara sa ASEAN Leaders' Summit saPhilippine International Convention Center May higit na 40,000 pulis at pwersa ang inilaan para sa nalalapit na pagpupulong (AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Published 28 April 2017 at 3:57pm, updated 28 April 2017 at 4:32pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Paghahanda para sa ika 30 ASEAN Summit sa Maynila ngayong 29-30 Abril
Published 28 April 2017 at 3:57pm, updated 28 April 2017 at 4:32pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share