Escalante Report

Ousted Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Published 18 May 2018 at 4:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Dating Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno hinamona ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte magbitiw at inakusahan siya ng bias laban sa paghirang ng babae bilang punong hukom, pinabulaan naman ng Malacanang ang mga alegasyon
