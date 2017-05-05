SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_678467.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 May 2017 at 4:17pm, updated 5 May 2017 at 4:27pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte nakikipagtulungan sa Tsina at Estados Unidos para kapayapaan sa Korean Peninsula

Published 5 May 2017 at 4:17pm, updated 5 May 2017 at 4:27pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Larawan: Chinese missile destroyer Changchun captain Hu Jie binigyan ang pangulo Rodrigo Duterte ng sumbrero sa at Davao international port noong Mayo 1, 2017 sa Davao, Philippines(Photo by Yu Wei/VCG via Getty Images)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero