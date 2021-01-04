Face masks are mandatory in Greater Sydney's indoor premises

Highlights Police can issue $200 on-the-spot fines for individuals who are caught not wearing a face covering in certain spaces.

Children under 12 are exempt but are encouraged to wear masks where practicable

Opposition leader Jodi McKay called for widespread mask distribution







Health Minister Brad Hazzard has asked NSW police to exercise discretion in handing out fines to those who ignore the new rules.





Masks are mandatory for the following areas:





shopping (retail, supermarkets and shopping centres)

on public/shared transport and waiting areas for public/shared transport

indoor entertainment (including cinemas and theatres)

places of worship

hair and beauty premises

visiting an aged care facility.

Face masks are also mandatory for all staff in hospitality venues, gaming areas in licensed premises (including casinos) and for patrons using gaming services.





People with disabilities or lung conditions that may suffer health complications from being forced to wear a face covering will also be exempt.





The number of people allowed in a number of indoor venues will also change.





Restrictions on businesses and gatherings include gym classes reduced to 30 people and places of worship and funerals to one person per four square metres, and up to a maximum of 100 people per separate area.



