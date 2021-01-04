SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Face masks are mandatory in Greater Sydney's indoor premises

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mandatory mask wearing in Greater Sydney

Source: AAP Image

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2021 at 3:02pm
Source: SBS

Residents in Greater Sydney including Wollonggong, Central Coast and Blue Mountains will face $200 fines for not wearing a face mask in public indoor settings

Published 4 January 2021 at 3:02pm
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Police can issue $200 on-the-spot fines for individuals who are caught not wearing a face covering in certain spaces.
  • Children under 12 are exempt but are encouraged to wear masks where practicable
  • Opposition leader Jodi McKay called for widespread mask distribution
 

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has asked NSW police to exercise discretion in handing out fines to those who ignore the new rules.

Advertisement
 

 

Masks are mandatory for the following areas:

  • shopping (retail, supermarkets and shopping centres)
  • on public/shared transport and waiting areas for public/shared transport
  • indoor entertainment (including cinemas and theatres)
  • places of worship
  • hair and beauty premises
  • visiting an aged care facility.
Face masks are also mandatory for all staff in hospitality venues, gaming areas in licensed premises (including casinos) and for patrons using gaming services.

People with disabilities or lung conditions that may suffer health complications from being forced to wear a face covering will also be exempt.

The number of people allowed in a number of indoor venues will also change.

Restrictions on businesses and gatherings include gym classes reduced to 30 people and places of worship and funerals to one person per four square metres, and up to a maximum of 100 people per separate area.

Outdoor performances and protests are reduced to 500 people and controlled outdoor seated events reduced to 2,000.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?