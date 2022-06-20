Ilang Filipino-Australians, itinutulak ang edukasyon sa mga migrante sa FECCA 2022

Pakinggan ang audio:





Isa sa mga sesyon ng FECCA 2022 ay ang ' The Australian Dream: Pathway to Citizenship ' kung saan tinalakay ang migration pathway at mga pang-aabuso sa trabaho.

Sa talumpati ni Federal Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, nangako ang gobyerno sa pagkolekta ng data sa ethnic at cultural diversity para mas makilala ang multicultural communities sa Australia.

Maging ang stratehiya kontra sa racism at pagpapaigting sa debate kaugnay ng migrasyon ay naging pangako ng pederal na gobyerno.

Isa ang Doctor of Philosophy candidate na si Jemima Rillera-Kempster mula sa University of Queensland ang dumalo sa FECCA 2022.





Ang kanyang research ay naka-sentro sa edukasyon ng mga migrante mapabata man o matanda. Jemima Rillera-Kempster, PhD Candidate from The University of Queensland Source: SBS Filipino





“I really think that we need to do a lot better in terms of education for migrants. As I said, I worked with low-literate adult learners, it's almost like parang invisible sila. There’s a lot of talk about skilled migrants and those that have qualifications and we kind of forget there are those who actually cannot read and write and they might have translations in any document or health information pero hindi nila mabasa yung information na yun.” saad ni Jemima.





Ang mga sesyon naman sa research and advancing multicultural health at Aged Care Reforms ang dinaluhan nina Norminda Forteza at Corina Dutlow ng grupong Australian-Filipino Community Services.





Ang AFCS ay isang not-for profit charitable organisation ay nagbibigay serbisyo sa pamamagitan ng pagkalinga sa mga indibidiwal o Filipino sa Australia na vulnerable gaya ng mga matatanda. Corina Dutlow (left) & Norminda Forteza (right) of Australian-Filipino Community Services Source: SBS Filipino





“We’re here to attend the FECCA conference and to share our learning about Keeping CALD (Culturally and Linguistically Diverse) Seniors connected during COVID-19. Our community embarked on the project together with other CALD communities to empower our senior members during COVID and make them socially connected,” ani Norminda.





Si Corina naman ang naging Program Manager at Lead ng Research ng Keeping Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Seniors connected during COVID-19 na ipinakita ang kahalagahan na maturuan ang mga nakakatanda sa teknolohiya upang magsilbing tulay sa kanilang komunikasyon sa mga mahal sa buhay.





Ayon kay Corina, mahalaga ang pagdalo sa mga ganitong pagpupulong.







"One is to expand youth leadership. We need to encourage more Filipino leaders, especially those that are born here. We need to build up our future Filipino-Australian leaders because they provide a different understanding and insights into the needs of Australian Filipinos.





The other thing is research, this might be an informal call for Filipino researchers. We want to expand our research arm and look into health, digital communication, and reaching out to family overseas. We'll look into how we do that, what does that look like and what are the barriers there and an array of other topics.”





