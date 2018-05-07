Debate ng gobyerno pederal at mga estado, tungkol sa mga rekomendasyong Gonski
Australian Minister for Education and Training Senator Simon Birmingham arrives to a press conference in Victoria Square, Adelaide, Friday, May 4, 2018. COAG Source: AAP
Published 7 May 2018 at 12:19pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Inilatag ng negosyanteng David ?Gibsju ang kanyang pananaw para sa kinabukasan ng sistema ng edukasyon sa Australya, sa isang pulong sa mga gobyerno pederal, estado at teritoryo.
Published 7 May 2018 at 12:19pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share