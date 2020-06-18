Men's Health Week: Ukol sa fertility, pagbubuntis at postnatal depression

Highlights Kadalasan, transactional ang ugnayan ng mga kalalakihan sa healthcare system. Ibig sabihin nito, pupunta lamang sila sa doktor kapag mayroon sa kanilang katawan na nasaktan o hindi gumagana.

Maaring male infertility ang isyu kung bakit hindi makabuo ng bata ang mag-partners.

Isa sa bawat 10 lalaki ay dumadaan sa postnatal depression.

"What are we doing to support men [when it comes to health]? Not enough. Not very much. We don't know as much as we should. We should do better," saad ng Healthy Male Director and CEO na si Simon von Saldern.





Isang transactional relationship

Ayon kay Mr Von Saldern, hindi totoo na ayaw ng mga lalaki magpunta sa doktor. Saad niya na pupunta ang mga lalaki sa doktor kapag kailangan.





"Data shows that men from the age of 40 onward see the doctor as often as women do, but the difference is how they go about doing things. While men tend to go for one thing only, women tend to go for a few things they want to talk to their doctor about."





Saad din niya na dahil mas matagal tiisin ng mga lalaki ang mga sakit nila, mas matagal din ang pananatili nila ospital kumpara sa mga babae.





"A young woman will go see the doctor at around 16 for contraceptive pills and a pap smear test. She will have an annual test at the very least. Going to the doctor is not foreign. A young healthy male may not [visit with a doctor that early.]"





"I've met a guy who went to the doctor for the first time when he was 35. He just didn't need to see a doctor in his own eyes until then. The relationship of men [like the one mentioned] with the healthcare system is more transactional - needing it only when something is broken or not working."





Fertility

Maliban sa kanilang general well-being, saad ni Mr Von Saldern na kulang ang impormasyon ng mga lalaki ukol sa kanilang pre-conception health.





Habang may mga babaeng umiinom na ng folic acid at zinc ang ibang mga babae bago sila magbuntis, walang ginagawang preparasyon ang mga kalalakihan.





"He needs to be as healthy as possible to have the best chances of conception and have the healthiest child possible." Source: cottonbro from Pexels





"This is actually wrong. In fact, the sperm a man produces, he will work on that three weeks prior. He needs to be as healthy as possible to have the best chances of conception and have the healthiest child possible. That means practising the basics of good health - diet, exercise, no alcohol and no smoking."





Dahil ang babae ang nagdadala ng bata, kadalasan sa kanya isinisisi ang fertility issues. Ngunit, ayon kay Mr Von Saldern, hindi palagi ang babae ang may isyu.





"Just as often, a man's fertility can be an issue." Source: Anthony Macchio from Pixabay "Just as often, a man's fertility can be an issue."





"Also, while men can produce sperm until they pass away, the quality and motility of the sperm go down from 40-45 years of age."





Pagbubuntis at postnatal depression

Kapag nakabuo na ang mag-partners ng bata, kadalasan ang antenatal at postnatal depression ay tinitingnan bilang mga isyu ng mga kababaihan.





"One in every five women and one in every 10 men have postnatal depression. Statistics also show that during pregnancy, a lot of men suffer from anxiety and depression as well."





One in every 10 men have postnatal depression. Source: Holger Langmaier from Pixabay





"Even in a case of miscarriage or still birth, men also go through loss, but they are lost as to where to go."





Dahil mayroong anxiety at depression din ang mga lalaki, kailangang magkaroon ng mas mainam na paraan ang healthcare system upang matulungan sila.





"We need to make sure that men are able to be the best, most engaged parents they can be." Source: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay





"At Healthy Male , we're looking at men from pregnancy up to the first year of a child's life. Men want to be more involved. We need to make sure that men are able to be the best, most engaged parents they can be. They need to be part of the process from day dot - from pre-conception."





"50, 60 years ago, men wait in the waiting rooms during delivery, smoking cigars," he says, adding, "Now men want to be more involved - and it's not just about allowing them in the birthing suite."





