SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pinay mum gumawa ng hand sanitiser para sa komunidad

Sydney mum Louella Docot has created her very own hand sanitiser to help with the demand.

Sydney mum Louella Docot has created her very own hand sanitiser to help with the demand. Source: Louella Docot Facebook page

Published 10 April 2020 at 2:49pm, updated 24 July 2020 at 6:07pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Bilang sagot sa kakulangan ng hand sanitiser, gumawa si Louella Docot ng kanyang sariling hand sanitiser upang tumulong sa kakulangan ng suplay nito sa merkado. Pakinggan ang panayam.

