Pinay mum gumawa ng hand sanitiser para sa komunidad

Sydney mum Louella Docot has created her very own hand sanitiser to help with the demand. Source: Louella Docot Facebook page
Published 10 April 2020 at 2:49pm, updated 24 July 2020 at 6:07pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Bilang sagot sa kakulangan ng hand sanitiser, gumawa si Louella Docot ng kanyang sariling hand sanitiser upang tumulong sa kakulangan ng suplay nito sa merkado. Pakinggan ang panayam.
