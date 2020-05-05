Buhay ng mga international students sa gitna ng pandemic, bida sa pelikula ng isang Pinoy filmmaker
The film tells about the situation of some international students in Australia Source: Matthew Victor Pastor
Published 5 May 2020 at 3:51pm, updated 7 May 2020 at 11:37am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kasalukuyang tinatapos ng indie filmmaker na si Matthew Victor Pastor ang kanyang pelikulang ‘Today’s Woes, Only Yesterday’. Isang pelikula na nagsasadula sa totoong sitwasyon ng maraming international students sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic. Pakinggan ang kanyang panayam.
Published 5 May 2020 at 3:51pm, updated 7 May 2020 at 11:37am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share