Buhay ng mga international students sa gitna ng pandemic, bida sa pelikula ng isang Pinoy filmmaker

The film tells about the situation of some international students in Australia

The film tells about the situation of some international students in Australia Source: Matthew Victor Pastor

Published 5 May 2020 at 3:51pm, updated 7 May 2020 at 11:37am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Kasalukuyang tinatapos ng indie filmmaker na si Matthew Victor Pastor ang kanyang pelikulang ‘Today’s Woes, Only Yesterday’. Isang pelikula na nagsasadula sa totoong sitwasyon ng maraming international students sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic. Pakinggan ang kanyang panayam.

