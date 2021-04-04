Mga Pinoy mas pinipili na sama-sama sa pagdiriwang ng Linggo ng Pagkabuhay

Highlight





Nakagawian ng maraming Pilipino ang tahimik na Semana Santa, ginugunita ang diwa ng kamatayan at muling pagbangon ni Jesus.

Tuwing Linggo ng Pagkabuhay, nagagalak ang marami na magsama-sama para magdiwang.

Sa gitna ng pandemya, bukod sa paniniwalang Kristiyano, naka-sentro din sa pamilya at pag-asa ang mga pagdiriwang ngayong taon.

Advertisement













Maria Hall (front) with her family and cousins. Source: Supplied by Jhaine Estorque





Maria Hall, 6, Brighton-le-sands NSW





Bonding kasama ng mga pinsan at pamilya ang inaabangan ni Maria.





"For me, the Easter break is a time to spend with my family. We drove to Goulbourn to e with our family. My mu and dad told me a story about Jesus' sufferings, what he did, the price he pay for it and his resurrection.





On Easter Sunday, we will have breakfast with my family. My cousins and I will run in the backyard to find hidden Easter eggs in the garden. After that we will go to the Church to celebrate the rebirth of Jesus. We will continue to celebrate Easter by decorating cookies and playing board games."











Jerlyn Rama (in blue jacket) looks forward to her family-bonding this Easter weekend. Source: Rhodora Williams Facebook





Jerlyn Rama, 13, Blacktown NSW





Pamilya din ang sentro ng mga aktibidad ngayong Easter Sunday para kay Jerlyn Rama.





"For this weekend, we're planning to go to the beach. But usually every single Easter, we'd usually go to mama's friends and we celebrate there.





But this weekend, we're planning to have a family day. I'm looking forward to the Easter egg - eating chocolate, I haven't eaten chocolate for a while. Spent time with my family as we have been busy for a while.





Usually whenever I do Easter egg-hunting, it's with my auntie and we would go to someone's house and do it."











BASAHIN DIN/PAKINGGAN









