Pinoy psychotherapist, nagantimpalaan sa 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards

Highlights Ang negosyo ni Manna Maniago na Kairos Group Australia Pty Ltd ay pinangalanang Multicultural Business Excellence Award winner sa 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards.

Ang Kairos Group ay nagbibigay ng counselling services sa mga indibidwal at pamilya.

Aminado si Manna na malakas noong una ang self-doubt sa kanya; ngunit, nalagpasan niya ito at ngayo'y may tatlong clinics na siya sa Sydney.

"Before we become mums, we have our own aspirations; but when the kids come, our priorities change. It's hard to juggle being a mum and having a career," ang pag-amin ng Sydney-based psychotherapist na si Manna Maniago.





Nagantimpalaan si Manna ng Multicultural Business Excellence Award sa isang Zoom ceremony na itinanghal upang ipagdiwang ang 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards. Manna was recently awarded the Multicultural Business Excellence Award at a Zoom ceremony held to celebrate the 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards. Source: AusMumpreneur / Manna Maniago Nitong sampung taon, binibigyang parangal ng AusMumpreneur Awards ang mga ina sa Australya na nasa larangang ng negosyo, customer service, product development at innovation.





Ang negosyo ni Manna na Kairos Group Australia Pty Ltd ay nagbibigay ng counselling services. Binuo niya ito dahil sa kanyang adbokasiya na tanggalin ang stigma na nakapalibot sa mental health.





"I used to work in the corporate world, but my advocacy pushed me to open up my own practice. I had just given birth to my daughter last year and didn't know if the business would be successful. I did it anyway." Manna Maniago wins the gold at the 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards. Source: AusMumpreneur / Manna Maniago Naging mahirap sa una ang pagtatayo ng negosyo at aminado si Manna, na madalas siyang magkaroon ng pagdududa kung kaya ba niya itong gawin.





"I just had a baby and I had massive self-doubt if I could be a mum and run my own business. It wasn't as easy as just going back to work and having a manager tell you what to do," Manna admits, adding, "But I pushed through the self-doubt with my goals in mind."





Nagpursigi siya kahit matumal sa umpisa ang kanyang negosyo. Pushing through self-doubt also meant she had to push through the initial slow progress of the business. Source: Manna Maniago "In the beginning, I did pro-bono counselling work and applied for NDIS registration so I can provide counselling to people with disability as well. I only had one paying client who came every Thursday night - and I was in the clinic the whole day!





"Looking back though, I'm glad I went through those birthing pains - they made me better moving forward."





Sa kasalukuyan, tatlo na ang clinics ni Manna na mahahanap sa Blacktown, Surrey Hills at Sutherland. "My kids give me fulfilment like nothing else, but my business reminds me that I'm also my own person." Source: Manna Maniago "I wanted to start this business because it was something I was passionate about; but also, I want my kids to grow up and see that their mum is doing something for herself. My kids give me fulfilment like nothing else, but my business reminds me that I'm also my own person."





BASAHIN / PAKINGGAN DIN

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily