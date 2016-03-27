SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pilipino Mapapanood sa Ika-30 Melbourne International Comedy Festival

GB Labrador at the 30th Melbourne Internatioal Comedy Festival

Published 27 March 2016
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Ang Pilipinong si GB Labrador ay bahagi ng Comedy Zone Asia sa ika-30 taon ng Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Mula sa trabaho sa human resources nakipagsapalaran at buong-loob na pinagsikapang magtagumpay sa mundo ng komedya.

Si GB Labrador ay mapapanood sa entablado hangang sa ika-17 ng Abril





