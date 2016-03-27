Pilipino Mapapanood sa Ika-30 Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Si GB Labrador ay mapapanood sa entablado hangang sa ika-17 ng Abril
GB Labrador at the 30th Melbourne Internatioal Comedy Festival Source: SBS Filipino
Published 27 March 2016 at 1:02pm, updated 27 March 2016 at 1:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Ang Pilipinong si GB Labrador ay bahagi ng Comedy Zone Asia sa ika-30 taon ng Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Mula sa trabaho sa human resources nakipagsapalaran at buong-loob na pinagsikapang magtagumpay sa mundo ng komedya.
