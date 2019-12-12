Mga dapat mong gawin bago bumili ng bahay

Ayon sa finance strategist at mortgage expert na si Jeri O' Brien, nakadepende sa iyong dahilan ang pagbili mo ng bahay. Maaring bibili ka ng bahay upang manirahan dito o bilang isang puhunan.





“Are you buying the house as an investment or a house to live for your family? Usually, if you want to live in the house, you either want it near-certain amenities, school or workplace. However, if it’s for the purpose of investment, you will only look at the numbers and profits, you will remove the emotional aspect of the property.”





Sinabi ni Mr. O'Brien bagaman marami sa mga eksperto ang humula na babagsak ang merkado ng pabahay sa katapusan ng 2019, ang argumento kung bibili o hindi ay dapat hindi nakasalalay sa pabago-bagong merkado ngunit, kung handa ba ang mga bibili ng bahay sa mga mas malaking responsibilidad lalo na ang pagababayad nito kada buwan.





"Although there are experts who say that the property market will drop towards the end of 2019, we can't assure it. I think it would always come down base on the research of every individual to a certain level. We should ask ourselves, are we ready to take the risk? Then let's go and buy a property. These are the aspects we should know."





Ang pagbili ng bahay ay isang malaking desisyon. Nagbahagi si Mr. O'Brien ng mga payo na kailangan mong gawin bago pumasok sa isang kasunduan.





Mga kailangan mong gawin bago bumili ng bahay at lupa:

1. Magkaroon ng malinaw na direksyon

Isang malaking hamon ang pagbili ng bahay, ngunit mas magiging madali ito kung may plano at malinaw na landas para sa panghinaharap.





Sinabi ni Mr. O' Brien mag-isip ng para sa mahabang panahon.





"This is where long-term goals come in. Do you plan to retire in 10 or 20 years? This can be a basis of where you are either aggressive in buying or you want to take it slow. You should first determine the end, do I want to work 2 days a week since I already have a supplemental income? These are the factors you can consider so always think long term when buying a property. Properties are long term as compared to the stock market which you can sell in 1 or 2 weeks' time."





2. Isama ang iyong mga personal na plano sa iyong mga plano sa pamumuhunan

"Once you've determined your end in mind, incorporate all your personal plans with your investing plans by incorporating your personal budget to your investment budget," sabi ni Mr. O' Brien.

















3. Alamin ang inyong badyet

Kailangan tingnan ng mabuti ang sariling paggastos at pag-aralan kung saan napupunta ang iyong pera. Alamin din kung ano ang iyong mga plano at magkano ang kayang bayaran.





Alamin magkano ang lumalabas at pumapasok na pera

"To be honest, it's hard to make a budget. But I always say don't complicate it. Know how much money comes in the household and know how much money comes out. Write a breakdown of your fixed liabilities such as bills credit card or loan and pay it," pagbahagi niya.





Isipin at i-review ang mga gastos na hindi naman kailangan

"Do I need to drink three cups of coffee a day from the cafeteria or can I buy one cup a day? Mostly, these are the things that complicate people that's why they don't want to start a budget. By rethinking your discretionary spending, you will know how much money is left and then be wise enough to research where to use the money. It's either to use as investment or savings until such time the you are confident to invest in property or whatever it is that you're passionate about," sabi ni Mr. O'Brien.





4. Pag-aralan ang lokal na merkado

Mahalaga ang pananaliksik sa merkado at gusali sa proseso ng paghahanap ng iyong susunod na bahay o puhunan.





"When it comes to property some people rely on shallow details. Your research must be in-depth. If you have chosen a specific suburb, study about it. There are many online source like domain.com.au that show you statistics of the house prices. There are also government websites like the ABS that will give you statistics about the crime and vacancy rates. These are the aspects you need to research to give you confidence in buying or picking the best location. Be open-minded, don't be fixated on a certain area. It's alright to be comfortable in an area but it's better to do a comparison," pagbahagi niya.





5. Humingi ng tulong sa mga propesyonal

Hikayat din ni Mr. O'Brien sa mga plano bumili ng bahay na humingi ng payo mula sa mga eksperto dahil may mga mahahalagang karansan sila.





"Buying a house in Australia is not as simple as it may seem. You need the help of professionals; banker or mortgage broker, conveyancer or solicitor to review contracts, pest and building inspectors. They are trained in specific fields to give you peace of mind."











Maghanda para sa mga maaring mangyari sa panghinaharap

Ang pagbili ng bahay ay isang seryosong responsibilidad at dahil ang merkado ay hindi nahuhulaan, sinabi ni Mr. O' Brien na ang desisyon kung bibili ngayon o sa susunod na taon ay nakadepende sa personal na goal ng tao. Gayunpaman, hinihimok niya ang mga may plano na maging laging handa.











