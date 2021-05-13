SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Libreng English classes para sa mga migrante

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

English Learning Session

Migrants can avail of free English classes Source: Getty Images

Published 13 May 2021 at 2:18pm, updated 14 February 2022 at 10:57am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Gobyerno ng Australya nagbibigay ng libreng pagtuturo ng wikang Ingles sa mga migranteng nahihirapang magsalita at maintindihan ito. Isinama pa ang mga kasanayan para mas maging magaan ang kanilang pamumuhay dito sa bansang kanilang matatawag na bagong tahanan.

Talagang isang malaking hamon  para sa isang bagong salta o bagong dating dito sa Australia kapag hindi ka makapagsalita  at makaintindi ng wikang Ingles. Kaya bilang tugon, inilunsad ng  gobyerno ng Australya ang Adult Migrant English Program o AMEP.

Bukas ito para sa mga  permanent resident visa holders na refugees o kaya eligible na temporary resident ang pwedeng makabenepisyo sa  libreng pagtuturo ng wikang Ingles. 

Older couple, adult learning
Source: Getty Images/FG Trade


Sinimulan na ito noong  buwan ng April 2021, kaya maraming migrante ang pwedeng makakuha  libreng  English lesson na ito, hanggang sa makuha mo ang  mataas na lebel kung saan  marunong at nakakaintindi ka na ng wikang Ingles.

Ang TAFE Queensland ay ang  state provider ng AMEP. Sabi  ng Executive Director na si Scott Bray ang maganda sa programa ngayon ay tinanggal na ang  510 hour tuition cap, ibig sabihin  di na limitado ng oras sa pag-aaral ng English.

“The Government late last year announced a number of really major reforms for the AMEP which came into effect on the 19th of April. People who participated in AMEP had 510 hours of free English language tuitions, but with the changes, that cap has now been removed, so people can stay in the AMEP for as long as they need to obtain a good level of English language proficiency so that they can settle in Australia," kwento ni Bray.

female lecturer, adult learning for migrants
Source: Getty Images/Maskot


Dagdag pa ni Bray, marami ding pagbabago ang ginagawa ng gobyerno para maging madali ang pag-aaral ng mga bagong dating dito sa bansa.

“The Government has removed the time frame of participation, so prior to the 19th of April, people had six months to register for the program, 12 months to commence the program, and five years to complete the AMEP. But now under the changes, if people were in Australia on the 1 October or prior, they are not subjective to those time frames, dagdag ni Bray.

Sa ginawang survey na ginawa na may  tinawag na ‘The Characteristics of Recent Migrants’ napag-alaman na 1.9 milyong migrants at may visa na temporary resident  ay nakarating sa Australia sa pagitan ng 2009 at 2019. At 68 porsyento dito  ay nagsimulang magtrabaho Nobyerno taong 2019, pero 25 percent sa kanila ay nagsabing malaking hadlang sa pagkuha  nila ng unang trabaho ay ang kakulangan nila ng alam sa wikang English.

Kaya dagdag ni Bray, laking tulong ang AMEP para  mas mapabuti sa wikang Inglesang mga bagong migrante sa bansa. Ang kailangan lang ay  mag-sign up  sa programang AMEP, na sa ngayon ay may tatlong daang provider na sa buong Australya. 

That’s in recognition to the fact that there are lots of people in the community who don’t have a good level of English, and that’s sort of holding them back in their settlement or holding them back from gaining employment but with the removal of those timeframes they can now re-join the program.
Madali lang ang pag-sign up sa programa, kailangan lang tawagan ang local provider  sa inyong mga lugar, o kaya  mag fill out ng registration form na makikita sa TAFE website sa inyong estado o teritoryo.

Si Tayyaba Bushra na galing  sa bansang Pakistan, aminadong laking tulong ng  AMEP.

Hunyo 2020 lang dumating si Busha , at buwan ng Oktubre nang magdesisyon mag-aral a pamamagitan ng AMEP sa TAFE Queensland.

female student, adult learning
Source: Getty Images/Emilija Manevska


“I was not confident enough to talk to anybody here before starting this program. And most of the time, I would feel embarrassed because I did not know how to  talk with the people or is this thing acceptable in Australia or not, but now, I’m confident enough to talk to the migrants  but also with a native speaker because now I know many  more things about Australia, " sabi ni Bushra.

Paunawa ni Bray, ang pag-aaral ng wikang Ingles sa pamamagitan ng AMEP ay  pwedeng gawin ayon sa oras ng mag-aaral pwede ding gawin sa pamamagitan ng distance learning o online para sa di kayang mag face-to-face program.

“We also run weekend classes and night classes because a lot of our students have caring commitments through the day or work, and for them, it’s easier to attend the class at night or at the weekend.”

Ang kagandahan pa sa ginawa ng gobyerno, ay kung pumili ka ng face-to-face na klase, sa AMEP at may maliliit na mga anak, pwede itong ipasok sa childcare ng libre na ayon sa oras ng iyong klase.

“Free childcare is offered to any AMEP student who has under school-aged children, and that’s a really important incentive because it actually helps people to be able to come to class knowing that we book their children into childcare, and the payment for that childcare is made by the Department. So, it doesn’t actually cost the student anything at all," sabi ni Bray.

Maliban sa libreng pag-aaral ng wikang Ingles sa AMEP,  pwede ding matutunan ng mga refugees ang  Work Ready program, kung saan makakatulong ito sa kanilang paghahanap ng trabaho. Ang programang ito ay may kaakibat na  80 hours na work experience  kasama ang isang local na  employer.

“And what we also do is we will find a work experience placement for the students. So, if the student has a particular aspiration to work in, say aged care or childcare, we will arrange a two-week work experience placement for that student, and we support them throughout  that work experience placement as well, so, Work Ready is a really popular program that is part of our delivery in the AMEP," dagdag ni Bray.

Kaya laking pasasalamat ni Bushra sa programang ito.  Bukas din syang dagdagan ang kanyang kaalaman tungkol naman sa kultura dito sa  Australya,  na syang matatawag nyang bagong tahanan. 

“Learning a new language, it’s a kind of lifelong activity, and with 510 hours, just a limited time, it’s  not possible, you know. I have improved very much, but I still I’m not familiar with the ways Aussies speak, specific expressions they use in different workplaces or when it comes to specific events or festivals.  So, by extending the number of hours, we can get more chances to learn these things," sabi ni Bushra.

Para sa karagdagang  impormasyon ng AMEP o Adult Migrant English Program, bisitahin ang  Department of Home Affairs website o kaya i-contact ang pinakamalapit na TAFE.

Ang ulat na ito ay binuo ni Josipa Kosanovic na isinalin sa ating wika.

