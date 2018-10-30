SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Diskriminasyon sa mga paaralang relihiyoso

Mark Spencer of Christian Schools Australia

Published 30 October 2018 at 3:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:42pm
By James Elton Pym, Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Ang mga gurong kilala bilang LGBTIQ-plus na nagtatrabaho sa mga paaralang relihiyoso sa Australya, ay nagsabing mayroon silang kulturang "don't ask, don't tell" sa kanilang lugar ng trabaho.

