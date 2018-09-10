SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gold Coast at Phuket Thailand, pumirma sa kasunduang magkapatid na syudad

Idyllic shores of Phuket, Thailand

Source: Flickr/Jeff Gunn

Published 10 September 2018 at 1:03pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Noong Lunes, ika sampu ng Septyembre 2018, ang mga alkalde ng Gold Coast at Phuket Thailand, ay pumirma sa isang kasunduan upang maging magkapatid ang kanilang mga syudad. Ito ay mula sa ulat ni Celeste Macintosh ng Queensland.

