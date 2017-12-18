SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Koneksyon ng tren sa Gold Coast, bukas na

Gol Coast light rail

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad take a ride on the Light Rail on the Gold Coast, Friday, November 24, 2017 Source: AAP

Published 18 December 2017 at 1:21pm, updated 18 December 2017 at 2:18pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Queensland News. Buod ng mga pinaka-huling ulat mula sa Sunshine State hatid ni Celeste Macintosh.

Ingat-yaman ng QLD ipinahayag ang 'Robinhood" property tax; $440 milyon na light rail connection sa Gold Coast binuksan na; Deb Frecklington ibinunyag ang aninong gabinete ng LNP; Biosecurity SA ini-atas ang pag-re-call ng mga mangga mula QLD; at mga lugar na dapat bisitahin nga kapaskuhan sa QLD.

