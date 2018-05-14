SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pagpunta ni Goodall sa Switzerland upang sumailalim sa euthanasia, muling nagsimula ng debate sa isyu

Professor David Goodall in Switzerland

Source: AAP

Published 14 May 2018 at 1:33pm, updated 15 May 2018 at 9:25am
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Namatay sa Switzerland ang pinaka-matandang siyentipiko ng Australya, si David Goodall, sa pamamagitan ng boluntaryong euthanasia.

