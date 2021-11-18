SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Masayang pagbabalik sa entablado

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

theatre, Filipino Artists, Filipino News, COVID safe

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is a favourite among children and their parents. It is on its final week on stage in Perth Source: Lynne Burford Publicity

Published 18 November 2021 at 4:14pm, updated 18 November 2021 at 4:56pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Matapos ang may isang taon ng walang kasiguruhan, nagbalik sa entablado ang Pilipina Australyana aktres na si Celina Yuen

Highlights
  • Siya ay understudy ng character na si Violet
  • Ang "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" ay isa sa mga popular na kwento nilikha ni Roald Dahl
  • Maliban sa teatro aktibo din si Celina Yuen sa pelikula kung saan nakasama na niya sa proyekto ang Pilipino Australyanong Filmmaker na si Matthew Victor Pastor
Kabilang si Celina Yuen sa cast ng musical na "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" kasalukuyang nasa entablado sa Perth

 

Filipino artists, News Filipino, Theatre
"I read the book, I watched the movies. I am definitely a fan. We all want that golden ticket" Celina Yuen on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Source: Euan Doidge


"Bilang understudy kailangan handa ka, ano mang oras maari kang tawagin sa entablado. Ang gumanap sa papel ni Violet ay isang magandang karanasan. Di lamang siya isang spoiled na bata, madami siyang energy at syempre ang kayang bubble gum"  Celina Yuen sa pag-ganap ng understudy ni Violet sa Charlie and the Chocolate Factory    

