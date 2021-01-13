Himok sa multikultural na komunidad ukol sa COVID-19

Highlights Sa NSW, nakapagtala ang state ng limang bagong COVID-19 community transmission, habang labing isang kaso mula overseas ang na-detect sa hotel quarantine mula sa higit labing apat na libong tests

Nagbukas naman ang border ng Victoria sa regional New Southwales kasunod din ng paglunsad ng isang bagong travel permit system

Ani Federal health minister Greg Hunt naayon pa rin sa plano ang mga preparasyon ng roll-out ng vaccine sa Australya

Patuloy ang pagsisikap ng mga contact tracers na mahanap ang mga tao na maaring close contact ng UK COVID variant.





Hikayat ni Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young dapat magpasubok ang sinumang pumunta sa mga lugar na pinuntahan ng positibong kaso.





bagama't na-lift na ang 3-day lockdown sa Greater Brisbane, may mga restriksyon pa ring dapat sundin.





Kailangan pa ring magsuot ng mask indoors at may bitbit na mask lagi.





"So, I am asking people who went to any of the venues that he went to please immediately come forward and get tested. The risk is low, but the risk is there. So, I really ask you to come forward. So, those two venues he went to on the 5th of January he went to the Bunnings Warehouse at Acacia Ridge between 2pm and 2.40pm. Then the next day on the 6th of January he went to the Sunnybank Cellars at Hellawell Road in Sunnybank Hills between 2.05 and 2.15pm."





Himok ni health minister Brad Hazzard sa multikultural na komunidad na huwag mag-atubiling humingi ng tulong.





"I understand, particularly in our multicultural community, that some members have come from countries where information doesn't remain private when you go to see your health official. Here in Australia, 100 per cent, when you go and see your doctor, it's confidential. When you talk to a public health official, no matter what what you've done, no matter how many people you've had to your place, you need to know it's confidential. You need to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Because that helps us get this virus under control. "











