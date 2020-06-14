SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paano nakatulong ang mga donasyong dugo sa isang Pilipino na sumailalim sa tatlong pangunahing operasyon

World Blood Donor Day

Rod Dingle underwent nephrectomy (kidney) operation in late May where he lost 3 litres of blood. Source: Supplied

Published 14 June 2020 at 12:26pm, updated 14 June 2020 at 2:07pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Napakalaking tulong ang naibigay ng mga donasyong dugo sa isang lider ng komunidad Filipino sa tatlong malalaking operasyon na kanyang matagumpay na nalampasan sa nakalipas na sampung taon.

Sa ikatlong pangunahing operasyon na kinaharap, tatlong litro ng dugo ang nawala kay Rod Dingle nang siya ay sumailalim sa operasyon para tanggalin ang kanyang kanang bato (kidney).

"One of the pre-discussions I had with my doctors prior to this surgery, was about blodd transfusion in the event that I need it. So sabi ko, yes, I give my consent," paglalahad ng isa sa kilalang lider ng komunidad Filipino sa Sydney.

 

 

  • In three major operations, including a heart bypass surgery and kidney removal,  Filipino-Australian community leader Rod Dingle had received blood transfusions to successful surpass the surgeries.
  • Blood donation play an important role in helping save lives of many people undergoing various medical operations, including blood cancer, heart surgeries among many others.
  • June 14 is World Blood Donor Day. It is aim at raising awareness about the ongoing need for blood and blood product donations and show gratitude for the life-saving contributions of all blood donors.
Nitong nakaraang Mayo, sa pangalawang pagkakataon, si Ginoong Dingle ay sumailalim sa pangunahing operasyon para sa kanyang kidney kung saan inalis ang kanyang kanang bato dahil sa ito ay cancerous.

"Three years ago I had the same procedure,  but this time, tinanggal na 'yung right kidney ko, because they have found some lesions," pagbabahagi ni Rod Dingle.

kidney surgery
Rod Dingle with his partner Danushka while in the recovery room. Source: Supplied


 

How Chronic Kidney Disease is affecting 1 in 3 Australians?



 

 

