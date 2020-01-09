SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bushfire stress: Paano nakakatulong ang pakikipag-usap

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

mental health, bushfire crisis, stress

Members of the Horsley Park RFS and public are seen embracing at the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade in Horsley Park, NSW Friday, December 20, 2019. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2020 at 3:08pm, updated 10 January 2020 at 8:27am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Mahirap hindi maging emosyonal o makaranas ng stress sa tuwing napag-uusapan ang krisis sa bush fire. Payo ni Mary Joy Basilio na isang psychologist, malaking tulong sa pag-papakalma ng isipan ang pakikipag-usap sa mga mahal sa buhay at mga kaibigan.

Published 9 January 2020 at 3:08pm, updated 10 January 2020 at 8:27am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero