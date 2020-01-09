Bushfire stress: Paano nakakatulong ang pakikipag-usap

Members of the Horsley Park RFS and public are seen embracing at the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade in Horsley Park, NSW Friday, December 20, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 9 January 2020 at 3:08pm, updated 10 January 2020 at 8:27am
Source: SBS
Mahirap hindi maging emosyonal o makaranas ng stress sa tuwing napag-uusapan ang krisis sa bush fire. Payo ni Mary Joy Basilio na isang psychologist, malaking tulong sa pag-papakalma ng isipan ang pakikipag-usap sa mga mahal sa buhay at mga kaibigan.
