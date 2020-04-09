SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Paano maiwasan ang stress at pagkabalisa sa panahon ng COVID-19

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

coronavirus, australia, anxiety, stress, psychologist

Parents need to be sensitive to changes in their children's behaviour as each child will have a different reaction, spending time and speaking with them helps Source: Getty Images/d3sign

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2020 at 3:22pm, updated 17 April 2020 at 12:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Lahat tayo ay nahaharap sa pambihirang panahon, mula sa mga nakakabahalang balita sa kaganapn ng COVID-19 pandemic pati na din sa mga personal na buhay tulad ng kalagayan at kalusugan ng ating mga anak, trabaho at kalusugan ng mag-anak. Payo ng Psychologist, Dr Aimee Santos ay 'take care of number one, ang inyong sarili' Pakinggan ang aming panayam

Published 9 April 2020 at 3:22pm, updated 17 April 2020 at 12:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero