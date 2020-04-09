Paano maiwasan ang stress at pagkabalisa sa panahon ng COVID-19

Parents need to be sensitive to changes in their children's behaviour as each child will have a different reaction, spending time and speaking with them helps Source: Getty Images/d3sign
Published 9 April 2020 at 3:22pm, updated 17 April 2020 at 12:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lahat tayo ay nahaharap sa pambihirang panahon, mula sa mga nakakabahalang balita sa kaganapn ng COVID-19 pandemic pati na din sa mga personal na buhay tulad ng kalagayan at kalusugan ng ating mga anak, trabaho at kalusugan ng mag-anak. Payo ng Psychologist, Dr Aimee Santos ay 'take care of number one, ang inyong sarili' Pakinggan ang aming panayam
Available in other languages
