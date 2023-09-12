Paano bumoto ng mas maaga sa Voice referendum

Key Points
- Inilatag ni Governor General David Hurley ang writ ng referendum sa Australian Electoral Commission sa Oktubre 14.
- Kung di makakapunta sa mismong referendum day, available ang postal voting sa piling mga polling centre sa ibat ibang bahagi ng Australia.
- Kung nasa labas ng Australya sa araw ng referendum, maaring bumoto sa Australian embassy, consulate at high commission sa isang daan walong ibat ibang siyudad sa mundo.
How to vote early in the Voice referendum
SBS Filipino
12/09/202305:25