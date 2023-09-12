Paano bumoto ng mas maaga sa Voice referendum

Referendum writs have been issued in Canberra on September 11 2023 (supplied).jpg

Referendum writs have been issued in Canberra on September 11 2023 (supplied).jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Kung hindi makakapunta sa Oktubre14 ng botohan para sa referendum on Indigenous Voice to Parliament, may mga paraan para bumoto ng mas maaga.

Key Points
  • Inilatag ni Governor General David Hurley ang writ ng referendum sa Australian Electoral Commission sa Oktubre 14.
  • Kung di makakapunta sa mismong referendum day, available ang postal voting sa piling mga polling centre sa ibat ibang bahagi ng Australia.
  • Kung nasa labas ng Australya sa araw ng referendum, maaring bumoto sa Australian embassy, consulate at high commission sa isang daan walong ibat ibang siyudad sa mundo.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
VOICE VOTE EXPLAINER image

How to vote early in the Voice referendum

SBS Filipino

12/09/202305:25
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tiktok couple Erica Padilla and Lucas Ivkovic

Interracial couple ibinahagi ang pagkakatulad ng kulturang Pilipino at Italian

Prime Minister meets Philippine President Marcos

Australia at Pilipinas mas pinalakas ang uganayan sa deklarasyon ng strategic partnership

airport-2373727_1280.jpg

Ano ang Australian Work and Holiday Visa at sino ang eligible na mag-apply dito?

hand hygiene, handwashing, coronavirus

Mga balita ngayong ika-11 ng Setyembre 2023