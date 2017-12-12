SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Grupo sa kapakanang pantao, humiling ng mas magandang trato sa mga Asylum seekers

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Advocates who have just returned from a week in Papua New Guinea have delivered a bleak assessment about the "most insidious and deep impact" indefinite detention is having on about 600 men.

Asylum seeker Dennis from Sri Lanka on Manus Island. Source: AAP Image/supplied by World Vision / Nick Ralph

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2017 at 12:49pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hiniling kay Malcolm Turnbull ng mga grupo sa kapakanang pantao, na ilipat ang mga repugi at asylum seekers mula sa Manus Island at Nauru.

Published 12 December 2017 at 12:49pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero