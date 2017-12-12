Grupo sa kapakanang pantao, humiling ng mas magandang trato sa mga Asylum seekers
Asylum seeker Dennis from Sri Lanka on Manus Island. Source: AAP Image/supplied by World Vision / Nick Ralph
Published 12 December 2017 at 12:49pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Hiniling kay Malcolm Turnbull ng mga grupo sa kapakanang pantao, na ilipat ang mga repugi at asylum seekers mula sa Manus Island at Nauru.
