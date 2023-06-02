International Research Forum on the Philippines nagbabalik sa taong 2023

Transcending Boundaries: The Filipino Diaspora in Action ang tema sa pagbabalik ng International Research Forum on the Philippines (IRFP) sa taong 2023.

Key Points
  • Bukas ang IRFP para sa mga abstracts na nais makibahagi sa nalalapit na conference sa Hulyo.
  • Maaring lumahok ang mga researcher at academic na Pilipino mula saan man bahagi ng mundo
  • Naka-pokus ang conference sa pagpapalawak ng kaalaman tungkol sa pamumuhay ng mga Pilipino sa ibat-ibang bahagi ng mundo
The conference is organised by the
Filipino Australian Students Council (FASTCO)
of Victoria in collaboration with the Philippines-Australia Forum of La Trobe University (PAF-La Trobe).

