International Research Forum on the Philippines nagbabalik sa taong 2023

Key Points
- Bukas ang IRFP para sa mga abstracts na nais makibahagi sa nalalapit na conference sa Hulyo.
- Maaring lumahok ang mga researcher at academic na Pilipino mula saan man bahagi ng mundo
- Naka-pokus ang conference sa pagpapalawak ng kaalaman tungkol sa pamumuhay ng mga Pilipino sa ibat-ibang bahagi ng mundo
The conference is organised by the of Victoria in collaboration with the Philippines-Australia Forum of La Trobe University (PAF-La Trobe).
